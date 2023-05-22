Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price hits new LOW! Check this incredible Flipkart deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra MRP has been cut drastically. The massive price cut has dropped the rate to a new low in this Flipkart deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 16:49 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
View all Images
Don't miss out on the opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with an amazing discount in this Flipkart deal. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the top smartphones in the market. It has almost everything that you can ask for in a smartphone – from a large and beautiful display, a highly capable and power-efficient Snapdragon chip that does not heat up, a set of splendid cameras outdoing the versatility of a professional camera, and a good battery life to back it all. The HT Tech review says that "Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is to smartphones what Bentley is to the world of cars – it has got all the luxuries you can ask for, draped in utmost style."

However, the premium features come at a premium price! However, now you can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive discount at under 1 lakh. Wondering how? Check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut

Flipkart lists the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a retail price of Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 124999. Moreover, there are additional savings with bank offers and an exchange deal. By using an HDFC Credit Card, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 8000, bringing the new price down to just Rs. 116999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange deal: However, it is the exchange deal that makes the deal exciting! You can avail up to Rs. 40000 off in an exchange deal. So, if you have your old smartphone ready to go through the exchange process, then you can get up to Rs. 40000 off on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it is subject to fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Therefore, it's essential to check the price before placing the order.

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at just Rs. 76999 if you include the price cut and exchange deal (in which you get max value offered).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Reasons to buy

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS, it features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 1750 nits. For photography, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase from 108MP in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 200MP now.

Additionally, it comes with two 10MP telephoto cameras that allow for up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. It also features a new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 May, 16:49 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price hits new LOW! Check this incredible Flipkart deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets