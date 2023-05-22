Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price hits new LOW! Check this incredible Flipkart deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the top smartphones in the market. It has almost everything that you can ask for in a smartphone – from a large and beautiful display, a highly capable and power-efficient Snapdragon chip that does not heat up, a set of splendid cameras outdoing the versatility of a professional camera, and a good battery life to back it all. The HT Tech review says that "Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is to smartphones what Bentley is to the world of cars – it has got all the luxuries you can ask for, draped in utmost style."

However, the premium features come at a premium price! However, now you can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive discount at under ₹1 lakh. Wondering how? Check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut

Flipkart lists the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a retail price of Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 124999. Moreover, there are additional savings with bank offers and an exchange deal. By using an HDFC Credit Card, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 8000, bringing the new price down to just Rs. 116999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Exchange deal: However, it is the exchange deal that makes the deal exciting! You can avail up to Rs. 40000 off in an exchange deal. So, if you have your old smartphone ready to go through the exchange process, then you can get up to Rs. 40000 off on the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it is subject to fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Therefore, it's essential to check the price before placing the order.

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at just Rs. 76999 if you include the price cut and exchange deal (in which you get max value offered).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Reasons to buy

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS, it features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 1750 nits. For photography, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase from 108MP in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 200MP now.

Additionally, it comes with two 10MP telephoto cameras that allow for up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. It also features a new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.