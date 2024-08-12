 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE key specs leaked ahead of rumoured launch: Here’s everything you need to know | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE key specs leaked ahead of rumoured launch: Here’s everything you need to know

New leaks reveal details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Here’s what we know about the display, colours options, and AI features of the upcoming Samsung FE model.

By: RICHA FULARA
Aug 12 2024
Galaxy S24 FE will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE which was launched by the company last year. (Amazon )

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumoured to launch in the coming months. The Korean giant launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and now fans are waiting for the new Fan Edition smartphone of the latest S-series smartphone. Recently a report revealed several crucial details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

According to an Android Headlines report,  the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone is expected to feature some significant upgrades in comparison to the Galaxy S23 FE such as a larger display screen, AI features and much more. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Galaxy S24 FE rumoured specifications

Galaxy S24 SE will likely offer a 6.7-inch display screen, larger than the Galaxy S23 FE model which came with a 6.4-inch display. It is expected to feature a brighter screen with 1900 nits of peak brightness. Another leak has anticipated that the smartphone is expected to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus +, shielding the smartphone from raindrops or anything else that may cause damage. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 FE may feature an Exynos 2400e processor. Although the leak didn't mention the RAM capacity, it is expected to be at least 8GB just like its predecessor. The storage capacity of the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is also unknown but is expected to get at least 128GB storage or more. 

Galaxy S24 Colours and AI features

The leaked images showcase the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone in five colour options Graphite, Blue, Silver/White, Green and Yellow. However, it is expected to feature more colours as these leaked shades are not a part of Samsung's exclusive range of colour variants.

The report did not highlight much information on the Galaxy AI features. However, the smartphone's leaked marketing material showcased “Galaxy AI” imprinted on the centre and the front, depicting that it will be a significant feature of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. 

The leak also suggested that Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate and other features may make it to the upcoming smartphone. Lastly, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be priced around $599 which is similar to the Galaxy S23 FE. Samsung may consider to increase the price by $50 or $100. However, the new smartphone may still remain in the affordable category for consumers. 

