Top 10 realme phones under Rs. 30000: Where style meets performance

Realme has become one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. Their success is based on offering high-end specs at moderate prices. If you're looking for an Android phone with a stylish design and a solid set of cameras, Realme has a lot of great options. Realme phones under 30000 rupees are packed with features that cater to different user needs. They come with powerful processors, plenty of RAM, and excellent cameras. Products included in this article 9% OFF realme 11 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Beige, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 120 Hz Curved Display | 200MP ProLight Camera | 7050 5G Dimensity | 100W SUPERVOOC | 12GB Dynamic RAM | Premier Vegan Leather Finish Design (576) 11% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,617) 11% OFF realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera (5,745) 15% OFF realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display (10,359) realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) FHD+ Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Charger Included (11,239) 36% OFF realme C35 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) (1,574) 33% OFF realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (3,868) realme 9 Pro 5G (Aurora Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (481) realme 10 Pro+ 5G (Nebula Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (153)

List of Best Selling Products

The immersive displays featured in Realme phones are a standout feature. With vibrant colors, high resolutions, and ample screen real estate, users can enjoy an engaging visual experience for gaming, streaming content, or browsing the web. Camera quality is another area where Realme shines. These smartphones come equipped with high-resolution camera setups enhanced by AI-driven features, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos. Moreover, the battery life and charging capabilities of Realme devices are commendable. Many models within the 30000 rupees range offer large battery capacities paired with fast-charging technologies so you can stay connected and powered up throughout your day.

Realme doesn't just focus on hardware like their fast processors but they also fine-tune their software to improve how the phone works. Their Realme UI, which is the software interface on their phones, includes special features like Game Space and HyperBoost. These features are designed to make gaming better by dedicating the phone's resources to gaming when you're playing.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast or an everyday user, Realme phones offer great value and fulfill various preferences. However, due to the numerous series offered, choosing a Realme phone under 30000 can be difficult for a first-time consumer. To overcome this confusion, this article gives a list of the best Realme performance smartphones that won't hurt your wallet.

1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is a versatile smartphone that offers a wealth of flagship-level features at a budget friendly price. It comes with a vibrant, 120Hz AMOLED display for smooth scrolling and immersive gaming. Under the hood, the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor punches above its weight, handling demanding tasks and multitasking with ease. But where the 11 Pro+ truly shines is in its photography ability. Capture breathtaking detail with the revolutionary 200MP Samsung-powered sensor, or explore your creative side with the versatile 1X/2X/4X multi-focal zoom lens. Add in a massive 5000mAh battery with rapid 100W fast charging, and you have a phone that can keep up with your digital world without slowing down.

Specifications of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G:

Display: 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels (394 ppi) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G octa-core processor

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Rear camera: 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with f/1.69 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front camera: 16MP sensor with f/2.45 aperture

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging

Operating system: Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top

Pros Cons Impressive camera Bulkier design Vibrant display

2. Realme narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro captivates your senses with its immersive 120Hz display. This sleek screen offers a wider field of view and buttery-smooth visuals, perfect for gaming and enjoying multimedia content. But the true star of the show is the phone's 100MP camera. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, it captures professional-grade photos even in low light, preserving every detail with stunning clarity. Powering this multimedia powerhouse is a 12GB RAM with 12GB dynamic RAM expansion, letting you multitask and play games without a hitch. And with a whopping 1TB storage, you can store countless photos and videos without worrying about space constraints. The Narzo 60 Pro is also one of the most stylish Realme phones thanks to its stunning curved design.

Specifications of Realme narzo 60 Pro:

Display: 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels (394 ppi) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G octa-core processor

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 1 TB storage

Rear camera: 100MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with f/1.88 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.

Front camera: 16MP sensor with f/2.45 aperture

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging

Operating system: Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top

Pros Cons Large battery Build quality could be better Fast processor

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 5G takes performance to the next level, making it a worthy contender for your next smartphone upgrade. This phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor that can handle demanding tasks, switch between apps effortlessly, and make for smooth gaming sessions without a hiccup. Download movies in seconds, stream games without lag, and experience immersive VR/AR like never before with lightning-fast 5G connectivity. The massive 5000mAh battery keeps you powered up all day and well into the night. And when you do need a top-up, the 33W fast charging brings you back to 100% in no time. The phone features a 48MP + 2MP rear camera setup, allowing for stunning photography, and an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Lastly, its 6GB RAM ensures smooth performance.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 50 5G:

Display: 6.6" 1080x2408 IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP B&W portrait

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

Operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Pros Cons Fast charging Heating issues Smooth processor Good camera

4. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is tailored for gaming and entertainment while being cleverly packaged in an elegant design. Enjoy a captivating viewing experience on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With the Dimensity 920 5G CPU, known for its top-tier performance and an impressive AntuTu score of 505,838, this phone defies lag. The 33W Dart Charge technology swiftly replenishes your phone's battery, while its five-core chip protection ensures safe charging at all times. Never miss a moment worth capturing. The 48MP AI triple camera system captures detailed photos and videos in various lighting conditions. AI optimization makes every shot looks professional.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G:

Display: 6.4" 1080x2400 Super AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 48MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

Operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Pros Cons Fast charging Camera quality could be better Fast performance

5. Realme narzo 50A Prime

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a capable all-rounder for everyday users. Power through tasks and games with the Helio G85 processor, backed by a powerful ARM Mali-G52 GPU. he massive 5000mAh battery fuels over 27 hours of continuous use, keeping you connected and entertained all day long. No more scrambling for chargers in the middle of your gaming session. The 50MP primary camera captures stunning high-resolution photos, while the macro lens lets you get up close and personal with nature's tiny wonders. Lastly, it features a sleek design with a textured back panel that feels great in your hand.

Specifications of Realme narzo 50A Prime:

Display: 6.6" 1080x2408 IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc Tiger T612

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 50MP main, 2MP macro

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Pros Cons Quality performance Battery drains fast Stylish design Sturdy build quality

6. Realme C35

Next on the list of top realme phones under 30000 rupees is the C35. The Realme C35 is the lightest and thinnest phone in the C series making it comfortable to handle or long periods. A 5000mAh battery fuels your day and keeps you connected, powered up, and entertained. And when it's time to refuel, the 18W fast charging gets you back in action quickly. To maximize your battery life even further, Smart AI Power Saving and App Quick Freeze intelligently manage your app usage and drain. The Realme C35 introduces the Unisoc T616 processor, featuring an octa-core CPU built on a 12nm architecture that delivers a responsive user experience. Whether you're shooting landscapes, close-ups, or portraits, AI optimization makes your photos turn out picture-perfect. Additionally, there's an 8MP front-facing camera dedicated to capturing your best angles.

Specifications of Realme C35:

Display: 6.6" 1080x2408 IPS LCD

Processor: Unisoc T616

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 50MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP B&W portrait

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Pros Cons Large storage space Average sound quality Light weight

7. Realme narzo 30 5G

The Narzo 30 5G boasts a sleek and stylish design, a smooth and intuitive user interface based on Android 11. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient security. Capture stunning photos in any lighting condition with the 48MP triple camera system with AI optimization. The 90Hz refresh rate display delivers 1.5 times the fluidity of a regular screen, making scrolling through social media, playing games, and even basic navigation a silky-smooth experience. The massive 5000mAh battery provides all-day endurance, keeping you powered up for work, entertainment, and socializing. And even when you do run low, the 18W fast charging gets you to 100% in no time.

Specifications of Realme narzo 30 5G:

Display: 6.5" Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G 7nm processor

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP B&W portrait

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Operating system: Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 (upgradeable to Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0)

Pros Cons Fast processing speed Battery life could be longer High-quality camera

8. Realme 9 Pro 5G

Another great option among Realme phones under 30000 is the 9 Pro 5G. The 6.6-inch Full HD+ display boasting a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate makes every animation, game, and movie come alive with vibrant colors. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor handles demanding tasks and multitasking with ease. Whether you're editing photos, playing games, or browsing online, the phone keeps up effortlessly. It also has storage of 128GB for fast app loading and data transfer. Additionally, the 33W Dash Charge technology refuels your phone in minutes, so you can spend less time plugged in. In terms of cameras, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has a 64 MP triple camera setup on the back for taking high-quality pictures.

Specifications of Realme 9 Pro 5G:

Display: 6.6" 1080x2412 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 6GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

Operating system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Pros Cons High clarity display Slight overheating Fast charging

9. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G offers remarkable advancements without straining your budget. Immerse yourself in intricate details displayed on the 120Hz AMOLED screen, while the groundbreaking 200MP camera system enhances your photography to professional standards. With Optical Image Stabilization, seize each moment with impressive clarity and explore your creativity using the adaptable multi-focal zoom lens. Operating on the powerful 6nm Dimensity 7050 processor, this device effortlessly handles intensive tasks. With 6GB of RAM, this phone can efficiently handle multiple apps running simultaneously without slowing down or closing background processes. Moreover, the substantial 5000mAh battery, coupled with rapid 100W fast charging guarantees long lasting use.

Specifications of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G:

Display: 6.7" 1080x2412 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G

RAM: 6GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera: 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 67W fast charging

Operating system: Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Pros Cons Powerful performance No dedicated telephoto lens Fast charging Stunning display

10. Realme Narzo 60X 5G

Last but not the least among Realme phones under 30000 rupees is the Narzo 60X 5G. Equipped with a 50 MP dual rear AI camera setup, this device produces vibrant and lifelike colors in your photos. The ProLight imaging software enhances low-light photography, ensuring detailed shots even in dark environments. Additionally, an 8 MP front camera satisfies your selfie needs. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor and accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures swift performance and ample space for your apps and files. This configuration enables smooth multitasking and app usage without slowdowns. Featuring a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, the device delivers life-like and fluid visuals.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60X 5G:

Display: 6.72" 1080x2408 IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 50MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP B&W portrait

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

Operating system: Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Pros Cons Stylish design Camera doesn't have ultra-wide mode Fast charging

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 11 Pro+ 5G 200MP ProLight Camera 12GB RAM 256GB Storage Realme narzo 60 Pro Industry-leading 100 MP camera 120 Hz curved display 12GB RAM +12GB expandable Realme Narzo 50 5G Dimensity 810 5G Processor 48MP Ultra HD Camera 64GB Storage Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Dimensity 920 5G Processor Super AMOLED Display 128GB Storage Realme narzo 50A Prime FHD+ Display 50MP AI Triple Camera 64GB Storage Realme C35 Full HD+ Display 5000 mAh Battery 64GB Storage Realme narzo 30 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor 5000 mAh Battery 128GB Storage Realme 9 Pro 5G 6GB RAM 5000 mAh Battery 128GB Storage Realme 10 Pro+ 5G 108 MP ProLight Camera 5000 mAh Battery 128GB Storage Realme Narzo 60X 5G 50 MP AI Primary Camera 33W Supervooc Charge 128GB Storage

Best overall product

The Narzo 60 Pro is one of the high-end Realme mobiles that offers a near-perfect blend of power, performance, and affordability. This phone boasts a powerful processor, the Dimensity 7050, and up to 24GB of RAM. Plus, forget about battery worries – its big 5000mAh battery charges super quickly with the 67W SuperVOOC Charge. The standout feature is its camera setup. The 100MP main camera with image stabilization takes clear photos, even in low light. It also has lenses for close-ups and wide shots. Beyond specs, the Narzo 60 Pro looks sleek, has great speakers, and a handy fingerprint sensor for easy and secure unlocking. Lastly, its premium vegan vegan leather design adds a touch of sophistication to its design.

Best value for money

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G stands out as a top-notch option among Realme phones under 30000 offering incredible value. Unlike bulky gaming phones, this slim device hides a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor inside, for smooth gaming with no lag. Plus, with its huge 5000mAh battery, you can use it for extended periods without worrying about running out of power. Moreover, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G also comes with a versatile 48MP AI triple camera system that captures stunning details in landscapes, close-ups, and beautiful bokeh portraits. The phone's AMOLED display makes movies look vivid with vibrant colors and deep blacks. And to make things easier, it has a sleek fingerprint sensor on the display for quick and secure unlocking.

How to find the best Realme phone under 30000 rupees?

To find the best Realme phone under 30000 rupees, consider several crucial factors tailored to your specific needs.

Start by evaluating the phone's performance features, such as processors—look for MediaTek Dimensity or Snapdragon chipsets—supported by ample RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and gaming experiences.

Next, prioritize camera quality, as many models boast high-resolution sensors and AI-enhanced features for exceptional photography.

Additionally, focus on display specifications, battery capacity, and charging technologies for prolonged usage. Analyze unique features like gaming optimizations or enhanced UIs.

Lastly, read reviews and compare models to make an informed decision based on your preferences for style, performance, and overall value.