 Realme Narzo N53 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo N53 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo N53 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹9,990
64 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
₹ 9,099 M.R.P. ₹10,999
Realme Narzo N53 Price in India

Realme Narzo N53 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Realme Narzo N53 is Rs.9,099 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo N53 price in India starts at Rs.9,990. The lowest price of Realme Narzo N53 is Rs.9,099 on amazon.in.


Realme Narzo N53 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 50 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 7.4 mm
  • 76.7 mm
  • 167.3 mm
  • Feather Gold, Feather Black
  • 182 grams
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 90.3 %
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 390 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 85.47 %
General
  • Android v13
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • May 22, 2023 (Official)
  • Narzo N53
  • realme
  • Realme UI
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • Mali-G57
  • 25.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
  • Unisoc T612
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 64 GB
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

    Realme Narzo N53