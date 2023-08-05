Realme Narzo N53 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo N53 Realme Narzo N53 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo N53 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo N53 now with free delivery.