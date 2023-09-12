Icon

What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 series?

Tech giant, Apple is all set to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 15 series at its “Wanderlust” event today.

Apple Event 2023: Check the upgrades expected in iPhone 15 models
Apple event
1/5 The iPhone 15 series will be launching today at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place at the 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US. People in India can watch the new iPhone launch event live at 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California). This year, Apple is bringing several new upgrades to the iPhone 15 series vis a vis the iPhone 14 series. (Apple)
Apple event
2/5 iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 is expected to feature Dynamic Island which was available in iPhone 14 Pro Max. The display size may remain 6.1-inch, however, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with A16 Bionic chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. As per leaks, the iPhone 15 may get an upgraded 48MP main sensor. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 15 may have curved edges and it may support a USB-C type charging port. (Pexels)
Apple event
3/5 iPhone 15 Plus: The iPhone 15 Plus may come with a display size of 6.7-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate. As per rumours, the smartphone may feature the A16 Bionic chipset along with 6GB of RAM. It is expected that the battery size will also be increased. It may support a larger 48MP main sensor than the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to feature a USB-C type charging port. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Apple event
4/5 iPhone 15 Pro: The Pro models are expected to get substantial upgrades such as the new A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. The display size is rumoured to be 6.1 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It may come with a new titanium frame that may reduce its weight as compared to its predecessors. It may also get a new action button in place of the mute button. It will also feature  Dynamic Island and a USB-C type port.  (Unsplash)
Apple event
5/5 iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to have a new  A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. In terms of camera, it may get a  48MP main camera with a new periscope camera that with improve the zooming capabilities. It is expected to feature a  titanium frame which will reduce the weight. Furthermore, it may support an action button, Dynamic Island, and USB-C type charging port. It may also feature a slimmer bezel of 1.5mm thickness. (Unsplash)
Apple event
View all Images
Know the latest developments around the iPhone 15 series and other Apple products ahead of the big Apple event 2023. (Apple)

Apple will be livestreaming the event on their official YouTube handle and the grand event is scheduled to begin at 1 PM ET i.e. around 10:30 PM IST.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, one of the biggest changes coming to this year's iPhone lineup is the addition of USB-C. For the first time, the iPhone 15 is expected to come with the widely used port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Apple confirmed last year that it would make the change to USB-C to comply with the European Union's incoming regulations.

Although reports indicate that all phones in the iPhone 15 lineup will get the USB-C port, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says only the Pro and Pro Max will benefit from higher data transfer rates.

Both premium models will come with “at least” USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will support USB 2.0, according to Kuo, reported Variety.

Apple may perhaps release a special Green hue variant of the iPhone 15 as well. While it is predicted that the iPhone 15 variants will go on sale on September 22, Apple will only formally confirm the exact release date during the event scheduled for September 12.

Reportedly, the iPhone 15 could launch at around $799, which is roughly similar to 66,000, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could launch at $1,299, which roughly translates to 1,06,500. (ANI)

