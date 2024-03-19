 Nokia T21 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। nokia Tablet
Nokia T21 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 19,090 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 8200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia T21 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia T21 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹19,090
10.36 inches (26.31 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
8200 mAh
4 GB
471 grams
Nokia T21 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia T21 in India is Rs. 19,090.  This is the Nokia T21 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Grey.

Nokia T21

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Charcoal Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Nokia T21 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.36" (26.31 cm)

  • Battery

    8200 mAh

  • Capacity

    8200 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Height

    247.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Colours

    Charcoal Grey

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Weight

    471 grams

  • Width

    157.3 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.36 inches (26.31 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.47 %

  • Pixel Density

    225 ppi

  • Launch Date

    January 17, 2023 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    T21

  • Brand

    Nokia

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T612

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Latest Tablets

    Nokia T21