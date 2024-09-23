 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment | Photos
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung launched the new Galaxy Watch Ultra in India a few weeks ago. Priced at 59,999, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is touted as a perfect rival for Apple Watch Ultra by Android loyalists. We also got a chance to use the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and here’s what we think about the smartwatch.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 13:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with distinctive squircle design, merging circular and square elements unlike any previous Galaxy Watch. The design may appeal to a few while it can be pretty unorthodox to the existing Galaxy Watch users. Although the hybrid shape of the watch may offer better durability and ease in strap-swapping, it kind of sacrifices on visual distinction. The large 47mm case looks and feels comfy. Although we found the watch comfortable to wear, it can lead to discomfort for those with smaller wrists. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with distinctive squircle design, merging circular and square elements unlike any previous Galaxy Watch. The design may appeal to a few while it can be pretty unorthodox to the existing Galaxy Watch users. Although the hybrid shape of the watch may offer better durability and ease in strap-swapping, it kind of sacrifices on visual distinction. The large 47mm case looks and feels comfy. Although we found the watch comfortable to wear, it can lead to discomfort for those with smaller wrists. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment
Being Samsung’s flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is packed with a range of advanced features. The smartwatch comes with support for numerous  activities, including triathlons, and comes with customisable buttons for quick access to frequently used functions. Despite running multiple programs in the background, Galaxy Watch Ultra offers up to 76 hours on a single charge with power-saving modes. Although the watch excels when it comes to comprehensive health and fitness tracking, certain features such as the AGEs metric for metabolic health, feel experimental and lack clarity in their practical application. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Being Samsung's flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is packed with a range of advanced features. The smartwatch comes with support for numerous  activities, including triathlons, and comes with customisable buttons for quick access to frequently used functions. Despite running multiple programs in the background, Galaxy Watch Ultra offers up to 76 hours on a single charge with power-saving modes. Although the watch excels when it comes to comprehensive health and fitness tracking, certain features such as the AGEs metric for metabolic health, feel experimental and lack clarity in their practical application. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment
Health tracking features are robust, with the upgraded BioActive Sensor providing EKG and body composition analysis. While dual-frequency GPS enhances distance accuracy for outdoor activities, other features like AGEs metrics appear more theoretical than actionable. This may leave health-conscious users wanting clearer guidance on how to improve their well-being based on the data provided. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Health tracking features are robust, with the upgraded BioActive Sensor providing EKG and body composition analysis. While dual-frequency GPS enhances distance accuracy for outdoor activities, other features like AGEs metrics appear more theoretical than actionable. This may leave health-conscious users wanting clearer guidance on how to improve their well-being based on the data provided. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment
Usability is a mixed bag with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the interface is generally smooth and intuitive, the absence of a rotating bezel—a staple of previous Samsung models—may detract from the overall user experience. Gestures like the double pinch to control alerts or the camera add convenience. The watch runs on One UI 6 Watch and Wear OS 5, which provides a solid foundation, but some features could benefit from more streamlined integration. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
Usability is a mixed bag with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the interface is generally smooth and intuitive, the absence of a rotating bezel—a staple of previous Samsung models—may detract from the overall user experience. Gestures like the double pinch to control alerts or the camera add convenience. The watch runs on One UI 6 Watch and Wear OS 5, which provides a solid foundation, but some features could benefit from more streamlined integration. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment
In summary, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a powerful Android smartwatch that offers an impressive array of features and usability improvements over its predecessors. While the watch serves well as a comprehensive fitness and health companion, its alignment with Apple's offerings raises concerns about Samsung's originality. Ultimately, it caters to Android users seeking robust capabilities but leaves some longing for the distinctive character that once defined Samsung smartwatches. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
In summary, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a powerful Android smartwatch that offers an impressive array of features and usability improvements over its predecessors. While the watch serves well as a comprehensive fitness and health companion, its alignment with Apple's offerings raises concerns about Samsung's originality. Ultimately, it caters to Android users seeking robust capabilities but leaves some longing for the distinctive character that once defined Samsung smartwatches. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
