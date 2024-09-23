Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment
Samsung launched the new Galaxy Watch Ultra in India a few weeks ago. Priced at ₹59,999, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is touted as a perfect rival for Apple Watch Ultra by Android loyalists. We also got a chance to use the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and here’s what we think about the smartwatch.
You may be interested in
MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
- Ash Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
28% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
34% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
23% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
28% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Intel Evo NP940XFG KC5IN Laptop
- Graphite Beige
- 16 GB RAM
- 1 TB SSD
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
39% OFF
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
First Published Date: 23 Sep, 13:21 IST
Tags: samsung
71727076826759
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS