Realme Pad 2 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet

Realme Pad 2 256GB

Realme Pad 2 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 21,298 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹21,298
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
Realme Pad 2 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad 2 256GB in India is Rs. 21,298. This is the Realme Pad 2 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green.

31% off

realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Green)
₹28,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
31% off

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Inspiration Green)
₹32,999 ₹22,799
Buy Now
30% off

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey)
₹32,999 ₹22,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2 256gb Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 33W

  • Capacity

    8360 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Colours

    Imagination Grey, Inspiration Green

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    203 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    July 26, 2023 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    realme

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano SIM2: Nano

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Model

    Pad 2 256GB

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
