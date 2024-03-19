 Realme Pad Mini 64gb Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹19,999
8.7 inches (22.1 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
6400 mAh
4 GB
372 grams
Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey. ...Read More

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Blue, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Realme Pad Mini 64gb Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.7" (22.1 cm)

  • Battery

    6400 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 18W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6400 mAh

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey

  • Weight

    372 grams

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Height

    211.8 mm

  • Width

    124.5 mm

  • Pixel Density

    179 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    8.7 inches (22.1 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.7 %

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    May 2, 2022 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Pad Mini 64GB LTE

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T616

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MP1

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

