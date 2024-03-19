 Realme Pad Mini Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad Mini LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6400 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs
Key Specs
₹21,999
8.7 inches (22.1 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
6400 mAh
3 GB
372 grams
Realme Pad Mini LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad Mini LTE in India is Rs. 21,999.  This is the Realme Pad Mini LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey.

Realme Pad Mini LTE

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Realme Pad Mini Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.7" (22.1 cm)

  • Battery

    6400 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 18W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    6400 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Width

    124.5 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey

  • Weight

    372 grams

  • Height

    211.8 mm

  • Thickness

    7.6 mm

  • Screen Size

    8.7 inches (22.1 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    179 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.7 %

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Brand

    realme

  • Model

    Pad Mini LTE

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    May 2, 2022 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MP1

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T616

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
