Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0 3g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0 3G
( 1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Green, Pink, White, Yellow
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7 0 3G in India is Rs. 2,359. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7 0 3G base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Green, Pink, White and Yellow. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.