Tcl 10 Tab Max Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। tcl Tablet

TCL 10 Tab Max

TCL 10 Tab Max is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on TCL 10 Tab Max from HT Tech. Buy TCL 10 Tab Max now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
TCL10TabMax_Capacity_8000mAh
TCL10TabMax_RAM_4GB
TCL10TabMax_ScreenSize_10.36inches(26.31cm)
Key Specs
₹18,999
10.36 inches (26.31 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
8000 mAh
4 GB
TCL 10 Tab Max Price in India

The starting price for the TCL 10 Tab Max in India is Rs. 18,999.  This is the TCL 10 Tab Max base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dark Blue.

TCL 10 Tab Max

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Dark Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Tcl 10 Tab Max Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.36" (26.31 cm)

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Height

    247.8 mm

  • Colours

    Dark Blue

  • Width

    157.6 mm

  • Thickness

    7.65 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.36 inches (26.31 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.22 %

  • Pixel Density

    225 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Model

    10 Tab Max

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    December 15, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    TCL

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tcl 10 Tab Max