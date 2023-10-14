5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-powered learning, AI surveillance system, more

Even as we enter the weekend, the world of artificial intelligence is staying on its toes. New breakthroughs and advancements have taken place today, alongside incidents of people misusing the technology. In the first incident, two students studying in high school in Karnataka have published a research paper that delves into how AI can be used to prepare students for a future where this technology can play a pivotal role. In other news, two UK councils have come under fire for using AI to analyze CCTV images, despite the technology helping residents in curbing criminal activity. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Karnataka students lead research in AI

Navhya Gakhar and Shraavi Chindak, two 11th-grade students hailing from Karnataka, have led research on AI, as per a report by AllaboutBelagaum. With the mentorship of Chetana Sarang, the founder and CEO of Dattamsh Edtech, the duo has also got their research published. The subject matter of the research was how high schools can help prepare students for the AI-driven world.

Their discoveries, featured in the peer-reviewed publication, the International Journal of Scientific Research in Engineering and Management, offer new perspectives on the existing landscape of AI education in high schools and pinpoint areas that require enhancement.

UK councils admit using AI for surveillance analysis

Kensington and Chelsea Council has acknowledged the use of US surveillance software on two estates, Trellick Tower and Markland House in North Kensington, to enhance resident safety, as per a report by BBC. The AI-powered technology analyzes CCTV footage and has already aided police in apprehending a resident allegedly carrying a machete. However, concerns have been raised about treating tenants as suspects. The council's adoption of the US surveillance kit, Fusus, was revealed following a report by OpenDemocracy highlighting its unique usage among UK councils.

AI-focused startup raises $50 mn

According to a report by The Information, Kleiner Perkins is taking the lead in a funding round for Together, a startup addressing the burgeoning need for specialized semiconductors in the AI domain. The equity financing, estimated to be at least $50 million, would value the fledgling company at over $300 million before the investment. This deal underscores the persistent demand for AI server chips, designed by Nvidia, to create and run large language models (LLMs) that power products like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot. Together, headquartered in San Francisco, provides companies with access to these AI chips through a cloud service and offers software that streamlines the use of open-source LLMs. Nvidia, a leading supporter of companies that utilize or provide access to its graphics processing unit (GPU) chips, has also expressed interest in participating in the financing round.

AI projects supporting small businesses in the UK

The UK government is injecting an additional £37 million into AI projects spanning diverse sectors such as fashion, agriculture, and firefighting, according to a govt notice. This investment comes as Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan highlighted the positive impact of AI ahead of the country's upcoming AI Safety Summit.

Research teams and businesses of all sizes in high-growth industries, ranging from transportation and agriculture to construction and creative industries, have been invited to apply for a share of the £32 million funding pool. The funding aims to foster the safe and responsible development of AI initiatives, bolster the broader sector, support workforces, and contribute to the Prime Minister's goal of economic growth. An additional £5 million has been earmarked for feasibility studies of 100 projects involving small businesses across the UK.

AI Weapons Screening Claims

US weapons screening company Evolv Technologies Holdings, known for its AI-powered detectors deployed in schools and stadiums, has come under scrutiny from federal investigators over allegations that its systems may not function as advertised, as per a Bloomberg report.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating whether Evolv's AI systems accurately identify weapons passing through its screeners, according to sources familiar with the probe. The company acknowledged in a filing that the FTC has requested information regarding certain aspects of its marketing practices. Concerns about the company's claims have sent its shares tumbling 20% this week, affecting its $582 million valuation.