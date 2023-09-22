Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Punjab Police leveraging AI, AI-powered labor productivity, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Punjab Police leveraging AI, AI-powered labor productivity, more

AI Roundup: AI could improve labor productivity, says US Federal Reserve Governor; Punjab Police to use AI to improve policing in the state; EU deciding whether to attend AI Summit and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 22:07 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 22. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced plans to use AI technology to enhance the efficiency of the state police. On the other hand, US Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook suggested that AI has the potential to boost labor productivity, though questions still remain for policymakers. In a separate development, AI is being employed to quicken the process of finding suitable patients for clinical trials, which could potentially saving lives.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. AI to aid Punjab Police, says CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said on Friday that AI will be used to enhance the efficiency of the state police. As per a PTI report, Mann said that the use of AI will aid in making the Punjab Police a frontrunner in AI. The Punjab CM highlighted that the state faces a series of challenges from nefarious factors, and a number of forces have been keeping an eye on such activities. The involvement of AI will also help to improve the policing in the state.

2. AI could improve labor productivity: US Federal Reserve Governor

The US Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Friday said that while there are questions to be answered about AI by policymakers, there are signs it could improve labor productivity. Speaking at the National Bureau of Economic Research's conference on AI in Toronto, Cook said, “The impact of AI on the economy and monetary policy will depend on whether AI is just another app or something more profound. Empirical evidence is still patchy, but there is work showing that generative AI improves productivity in a variety of settings”, Bloomberg reported.

3. EU deciding whether to attend AI Summit

The European Union is deciding whether to attend the AI Summit that will be taking place in Britain in November, a spokesperson for the EU told Reuters on Friday. The EU Vice President Vera Jourova has received an invitation to the AI Summit. “We are now reflecting on potential EU participation,” the spokesperson said.

4. Leveraging AI to speed up clinical trials

AI is being used to find patients for clinical trials quickly, which could potentially save lives, Reuters reported on Friday. More than a dozen companies including Amgen, Bayer, and Novartis are trying to leverage this technology to scan public health records and find patients quickly. Jeffrey Morgan, managing director at Deloitte said, “I don't think it's pervasive yet. But I think we're past the experimentation stage.”

5. AI-powered bikes launched by Smalo

Smalo E-Bikes launched two e-bikes on Friday. According to a release, the e-bikes - e Smalo LX2, and Smalo PX2 promise to make cycling more accessible by using AI. The Smalo LX2 is equipped with the proprietary G2 intelligent technology developed by BESV, while The Smalo PX2 is designed for smaller riders owing to its compact size.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 22:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

