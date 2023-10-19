Icon
Google for India 2023: 10 BIG announcements - Google Pixel 8 to be made in India, Google Cloud for farmers, and more

Google for India 2023: 10 BIG announcements - Google Pixel 8 to be made in India, Google Cloud for farmers, and more

Google for India 2023: These are the 10 big announcements to come from the tech giant at the 9th edition of the India-focused event. Google Pixel 8 series will be made in India.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 12:51 IST
Google for India 2023
Google for India 2023: 10 big announcements during the event. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Google for India 2023
Google for India 2023: 10 big announcements during the event. (Shaurya/HT Tech)

Google for India 2023: The 9th edition of the annual Google India event came with a number of big announcements. Apart from announcing the impact of generative AI as a way to eliminate the roadblocks for digital users and entrepreneurs, and highlighting the new shopping experience on AI-led Search Generative Experience (SGE), Google also made a number of key announcements. It has now integrated Google Maps with ONDC and added new features for Indian farmers via Google Cloud. And most interestingly, the Google Pixel 8 series will be made in India. Let us take a look at the 10 big announcements made during the event. 

10 big announcements during the Google for India event

1. Google Cloud to help Indian farmers - It was announced that Google Cloud has partnered with ONDC to help farmers via an agritech tool called Sign Catch, using which FPOs can put their produce catalogs online and reach out to merchants across the country with the help of ONDC and sell directly. This will allow them to earn more and not be reliant on marketplaces.

2. Google Maps collaboration with ONDC - Open Network for Digital Commerce, also known as ONDC, a government of India initiative, will now be integrated with Google Maps and allow users to book metro tickets within the app. This will be rolled out in the next few months.

3. Google partners with the Ministry of Electronics and IT - Another big announcement was the collaboration with the government of India to deploy various user-centric services at a faster pace.

4. Google Pixel phones to be made in India - Google announced that starting Pixel 8 series, Pixel phones will be made in India, and the first smartphones will be available in the market starting 2024. This may bring the price of the smartphone down by a considerable amount. 

5. GPay gets more secure - GPay has prevented financial scams worth Rs. 12,000 crores in India. The company also revealed that it has taken down 3,500 scam lending apps. Google Play Protect in India also gets more secure and is equipped with enhanced real-time code-level scanning.

6. YouTube India focuses on safety - Google is launching a series of educational videos titled ‘hit and pause' which is intended to keep India safer. Google has also removed over 2 million videos that violated YouTube policy, and more than 80 percent of these videos had 10 or fewer views.

7. Google Merchant Center Next - It will enable nearby physical stores to show more prominently on search. Small businesses have limited resources, making it hard to build high-quality catalogs, which will be solved by this new tool. It has already started rolling out to new users. It will be available to all by early next year.

8. Google Watch page for news - It will provide credible news sources on YouTube, the latest updates, explanations, and commentary, live news or shorts in 11 languages.

9. Google Pay Sachet loans - GPay partners with financial institutions in India to disburse loans directly on the app. These loans will be for those who have a monthly income of less than 30,000 in tier-two cities and bank with Google's partners like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. These Sachet loans will start at Rs. 15,000 with a smaller repayment amount option.

10. Google to manufacture Chromebooks in India - In partnership with HP, Google will soon bring affordable HP Chromebooks to India. 

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 12:50 IST

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 12:50 IST
