Home Tech News Google for India 2023: Gen AI is the next ignition moment, can remove toll gates of privilege, says Google India VP

Google for India 2023: Sanjay Gupta, vice president, Google India, said that generative AI can help Indian creators leap beyond hurdles of language, market access, and sources to raise capital.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 11:26 IST
Google for India 2023: The 9th edition of Google event highlighted on the capabilities of generative AI (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Google for India 2023: The 9th edition of Google event highlighted on the capabilities of generative AI (Shaurya/HT Tech)

Google for India 2023: The 9th annual Google event focused towards India and Indian users took place today, October 19, at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Ahead of the event, the tech giant said that it will be sharing its vision for the next chapter of India's journey. The event highlighted the capabilities of generative AI and how it can benefit Indian users.

The event began with a short video highlighting the timeline from when India just got the access to internet to today, when Indian users are leveraging AI in their day-to-day tasks. Scott Beaumont, president, Google APAC, took the stage at the beginning. He began by highlighting how far India has come since the days when the internet just arrived in the country. Beaumonth said that today 45 percent of India uses an Android smartphone. 

Generative AI - The next ignition moment

Sanjay Gupta, vice president of Google India took the stage to talk about generative AI as the next ignition moment. He said that many invisible toll gates stop Indians from realizing their digital dream. These are language barriers, market access, and lack of sources to raise capital.

He added that generative AI can eliminate these toll gates. Language translation can help users go beyond language barriers, dynamic supply reduction can improve small businesses and bring sweeping changes to operations, and timely capital infusion from legitimate credit lenders can help small businesses expand their operations.

“The generative AI will be leveraged in India in four key areas - building partnerships for Google, improving online safety, increasing access to formal credit, and inclusivity in access to AI,” Gupta added.

 

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 11:26 IST
