Mark your calendar: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 launch expected on September 12

The countdown to Apple's annual iPhone unveiling has begun, and anticipation is building as the tech giant prepares to dazzle the world once again. With less than a few weeks to go, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting their golden tickets to the Apple Special Event, where the latest iPhone models and other exciting innovations will take centre stage. Those invites might arrive in just a couple of days.

Date Confirmation for iPhone 15 Launch Event

Insider information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, had initially pointed to a possible iPhone event on either September 12th or 13th. However, in his latest PowerOn newsletter, Gurman now reveals that sources are leaning towards September 12th as the probable date.

What to Expect at the Event

This year's event promises to offer an exclusive glimpse into Apple's innovative creations, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9, and an upgraded Ultra version of the watch. The event follows the pattern established by last year's iPhone 14 launch, which took place on September 7th.

Similar to the tradition of the previous year's iPhone 14 launch, the September 12th event is expected to feature a prerecorded video stream available online, complemented by an in-person gathering at Apple's headquarters. Attendees fortunate enough to be present in person will enjoy the privilege of being among the first to experience hands-on demos of the new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

October's Potential Surprise

In addition to the exciting iPhone event in September, there's a rumour that Apple might have another event in October. According to Gurman, they might be introducing the first M3 Macs. Speculation lingers on whether this unveiling will come through a formal event or perhaps a discreet press release, or It might even be revealed to YouTubers and tech websites before the official announcement.

If you're eyeing an upgrade to the iPhone 15 series, keep an eye on the pricing. Rumour has it that prices, especially for the Pro models, may see a slight increase. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to Apple's big reveal in September.