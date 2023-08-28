Home Tech News Mark your calendar: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 launch expected on September 12

Mark your calendar: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 launch expected on September 12

Get ready for Apple's big September event as the company will unveil the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and certain other surprise products. Here's what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 08:59 IST
Apple Watch Series 9: Check out the rumoured specs, features, more
Apple Watch Series 8
1/5 The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch at the Apple event alongside the iPhone 15 series. The event is expected to happen on September 12 or 13. ( Apple Watch 8) (HT Tech)
Earlier the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 7 had the same chip installed which was the S8 chip. Now it is expected that with series 9, Apple may introduce new technology.  Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the Apple Watch 9 may feature an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. (Apple watch 8)
2/5 Earlier the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 7 had the same chip installed which was the S8 chip. Now it is expected that with series 9, Apple may introduce new technology.  Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that the Apple Watch 9 may feature an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. (Apple watch 8) (Amazon)
Apple Watch
3/5 MacRumors also reported that the watchOS subsystem will come with a Bluetooth database. However, most smartwatches support Bluetooth so it may come as a big change for the users. (Apple Watch 8) (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 8
4/5 Tipsters also reported that the smartwatch may come in pink colour with an aluminium finish. It is expected that it will give a rose-gold look like other Apple devices such as iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and iMac. (Apple Watch 8) (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 8
5/5 The rumours also suggest that the Apple band may also come in new woven fabric material. Having said that, none of this is official and confirmation will only come once the product is launched. (Apple Watch Series 8) (HT Tech)
Apple Event
View all Images
Apple's upcoming big September event is building up the excitement for the likely launch of iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. (via REUTERS)

The countdown to Apple's annual iPhone unveiling has begun, and anticipation is building as the tech giant prepares to dazzle the world once again. With less than a few weeks to go, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting their golden tickets to the Apple Special Event, where the latest iPhone models and other exciting innovations will take centre stage. Those invites might arrive in just a couple of days.

Date Confirmation for iPhone 15 Launch Event

Insider information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, had initially pointed to a possible iPhone event on either September 12th or 13th. However, in his latest PowerOn newsletter, Gurman now reveals that sources are leaning towards September 12th as the probable date.

What to Expect at the Event

This year's event promises to offer an exclusive glimpse into Apple's innovative creations, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9, and an upgraded Ultra version of the watch. The event follows the pattern established by last year's iPhone 14 launch, which took place on September 7th.

Similar to the tradition of the previous year's iPhone 14 launch, the September 12th event is expected to feature a prerecorded video stream available online, complemented by an in-person gathering at Apple's headquarters. Attendees fortunate enough to be present in person will enjoy the privilege of being among the first to experience hands-on demos of the new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

October's Potential Surprise

In addition to the exciting iPhone event in September, there's a rumour that Apple might have another event in October. According to Gurman, they might be introducing the first M3 Macs. Speculation lingers on whether this unveiling will come through a formal event or perhaps a discreet press release, or It might even be revealed to YouTubers and tech websites before the official announcement.

If you're eyeing an upgrade to the iPhone 15 series, keep an eye on the pricing. Rumour has it that prices, especially for the Pro models, may see a slight increase. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to Apple's big reveal in September.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 08:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets