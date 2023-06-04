Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day June 4, 2023: Color the Universe!

Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Messier 101, Dumbbell Nebula, and more
image caption
1/5 Milky Way Galaxy and the Bioluminescent Sea (May 29) - It is a breathtaking snapshot of the Milky Way Galaxy captured over the bioluminescence of the sea in the Maldives. What is the turquoise glow in the water? It occurs due to single-celled Plankton, known as Noctiluca scintillans, which illuminate when stimulated by the sea waves to keep predators away. (NASA/Petr Horalek/Sovena Jani)
NASA dumbbell nebula
2/5 Stellar Dumbbell Nebula (May 30) - Planetary nebula M27, also known as the Dumbbell Nebula, is located about 1360 light-years away towards the constellation of Vulpecula. The Dumbbell Nebula was the 27th object and the first ever planetary nebula discovered and catalogued by French astronomer Charles Messier in 1764, one of the most influential figures in the history of astronomy. (NASA/Patrick A. Cosgrove)
Universe
3/5 Formation of our Universe throughout history (May 31) - This is an amazing computer simulation of our Universe as it developed throughout history. This simulation tracks gases leading from the early Universe till today. As the simulation goes on, the formation of a disk galaxy takes place. For the unaware, Disk Galaxies are formed when two or more galaxies merge, resulting in a pancake-shaped disk of stars. Our own Milky Way Galaxy is one such disk galaxy, and it will collide with the Andromeda Galaxy in the distant future, according to NASA. (NASA/ TNG Collaboration/MPCDF/FAS Harvard U)
NASA Cassiopeia A
4/5 Supernova Remnant Cassiopeia A (June 1) -  It is a snapshot of Cassiopeia A, a supernova remnant located about 11000 light-years from Earth towards the constellation of Cassiopeia. When a star explodes, the subsequent explosion which takes place, known as a Supernova, is the largest explosion to occur in space. According to NASA, a supernova happens when there is a change in the core, or center, of a star. A change can occur in two different ways, with both resulting in a supernova. (NASA/Hubble/CXC)
NASA Messier 101
5/5 Pinwheel Galaxy Messier 101 (June 2) - In this image, Messier 101, also known as the Pinwheel Galaxy can be seen located about 25 million light-years away towards the Northern constellation of Ursa Major. Messier 101 is one of the last objects catalogued by Charles Messier and it is a massive pinwheel galaxy that spans about 170,000 light-years across. According to NASA, Messier 101 is also one of the first spiral nebulae to be observed by Lord Rosse's large 19th-century telescope, the Leviathan of Parsontown. (NASA/ESA/Hubble)
Universe
View all Images
This illustration derives its name from its initial appearance in Camille Flammarion's book in 1888. (Unknown, possibly C. Flammarion)

Today, NASA takes us on a quick visual journey of the galaxies, nebulae, Earth, planets, moon, and the vast depth of the cosmos through its "Astronomy Picture of the Day." However, instead of the stunning view of space or Earth, NASA has shared a task for you! If you love painting or colouring, this may interest you. “Wouldn't it be fun to colour in the universe? If you think so, please accept this famous astronomical illustration as a preliminary substitute,” NASA said while sharing an illustration.

This is so because today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a famous Flammarion engraving. You will be surprised to know that this illustration of the sky has appeared on several occasions in the past 100 years. Who is the creator of this illustration? Sadly, the actual artist remains unknown yet. Not just that, but this illustration has no accepted name too! However, several studies refer to it as Flammarion's Engraving as it first appeared in a book by a French astronomer and author Camille Flammarion in 1888.

Flammarion's Engraving explanation

The 'Flammarion Engraving' is a wooden engraving holding historical interpretations of human knowledge of the universe. The illustration derives its name from its initial appearance in Camille Flammarion's book "L'atmosphère: météorologie populaire" in 1888. A study by Harvard University describes the illustration that it portrays a man dressed in a long robe, holding a walking stick, who lowers himself to kneel and extends his head, shoulders, and right arm through a space between the celestial sky adorned with stars and the Earth.

Did you know?

Have you ever wondered, how old is the universe? NASA says it appears to be about 13.8 billion years old. The determination of that figure was done through the measurement of the ages of the most ancient stars, as well as the examination of the universe's expansion rate. Additionally, scientists observed the expansion by observing the Doppler shift in light emitted by galaxies, the majority of which exhibit movement away from us and from one another. It was observed that the velocity of their recession increases as the distance between galaxies grows greater.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets