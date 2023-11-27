NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 'Evil eye' galaxy 17mn light-years away from Earth

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope has made several discoveries about distant galaxies, supermassive black holes, and the presence of mysterious dark matter in deep space. The capabilities of NASA's space telescope are simply amazing and now the space agency has shared an awe-inspiring image of Evil Eye Galaxy which is located 17 million light-years away from Earth. Know more about the distant galaxy here and check what NASA scientists have discovered.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope findings on evil eye galaxy

NASA has shared a beautiful image of the “Evil Eye” galaxy on 8ts Instagram handle that is located 17 million light-years away from Earth at the constellation Coma Berenices. The space agency calls the galaxy, "Evil Eye, with sweeping bands of cosmic dust." In scientific terms, the evil eye galaxy is called Messier 64 or M64. The image of the galaxy was captured in the year 2008, but it was first catalogued in the year 1799 by French astronomer Messier and discovered by Edward Pigott.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Messier 64 is known as the “Black Eye” or “Evil Eye'” galaxy due to its dark band of absorbing dust in front of its bright nucleus. NASA reports its brightness with a magnitude of 9.8 and the galaxy can be seen with a moderate-range telescope. The report said, “A collision of two galaxies has left a merged star system with an unusual appearance as well as bizarre internal motions.”

The shared post of the evil eye galaxy highlights the bright yellow nucleus of a galaxy which shines between the dark dust in brown and orange. The image also showcases Blue and purple hues in the centre of the galaxy.

About the NASA Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in the year 1990 to understand the mysteries of the universe. It is placed in the Low Earth Orbit which enables scientists to reach millions of miles away to study distant galaxies, black holes, dark matter and more. NASA's advanced telescope has contributed to over 1.5 million observations and more than 20000 discoveries.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!