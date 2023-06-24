Home Tech News Perseverance and the science of obtaining results

Perseverance and the science of obtaining results

The NASA Science Team is making a special effort to acquire a sample of a conglomerate rock unit located on Mars.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 20:45 IST
The Mars Perseverance rover triumphantly obtained a sample of the conglomerate at Otis Peak.
The Mars Perseverance rover triumphantly obtained a sample of the conglomerate at Otis Peak. (NASA)
The Mars Perseverance rover triumphantly obtained a sample of the conglomerate at Otis Peak.
The Mars Perseverance rover triumphantly obtained a sample of the conglomerate at Otis Peak. (NASA)

The NASA Science Team is making a special effort to acquire a sample of a conglomerate rock unit located on top of the fan in Jezero crater on Mars. Unfortunately, the initial attempt resulted in a sample that was too small, and the second attempt proved unsuccessful, as reported by NASA But why is this rock so important?

Eleanor Moreland, a Ph.D student at Rice University says, "Conglomerate rocks are of great interest to the Science Team due to their composition, which consists of numerous clasts of different rocks. Over time, these individual clasts become bound together, forming the conglomerate. Significantly, these clasts likely originated from distant locations and were transported to Jezero crater. Analyzing the unique clasts and cements preserved within a sample of the conglomerate would provide insights into the materials' sources, the distances they traveled, and the Martian environment during their initial formation and the conglomerate's subsequent development."

The fascinating properties of the conglomerate, however, also present challenges when it comes to sampling. its crumbly nature became apparent. As a result, the rock would disintegrate when the rover attempted to extract a sample.

Finally, on the third attempt, success was achieved! The rover triumphantly obtained a sample of the conglomerate at Otis Peak. Examining the image of the sample captured by the CacheCam reveals distinct colors, indicative of different clasts present in the sample. Each clast contains elements and minerals that hold valuable information about the history of water and rocks in Jezero crater. With yet another successful sample secured, Perseverance and the Science Team are now setting their sights on a journey to Snowdrift Peak.

Eleanor further explains, "This remarkable achievement exemplifies the spirit of Perseverance that drives the exploration of Mars, pushing the boundaries of our knowledge and bringing us closer to unraveling the mysteries of this fascinating planet."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 20:44 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Terrifying Solar storms putting satellites in danger, NASA says
24 June 2023
Colossal asteroid rushing towards Earth today at great pace, NASA warns
24 June 2023
Asteroid 2023 MW2 will pass between Earth and Moon, NASA reveals
23 June 2023
Indian astronauts on the International Space Station?
23 June 2023
Colossal 840-foot asteroid, 4 other asteroids hurtling towards Earth for close approach!
23 June 2023
Aircraft-sized Asteroid 2023 MU to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals details
23 June 2023
Revolutionary Discovery! Method to probe powerful solar storms uncovered
23 June 2023
With Modi in US, here is what India and US are set to sign - space, 6G to AI, check all details
23 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets