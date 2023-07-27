Home Tech News Singapore skies set to be lit up by 2 Supermoons - Sturgeon Moon and Blue Moon

Get ready for a spectacular show in the Singapore skies this August. The Science Centre Observatory has announced that not just one, but two supermoons will light up the skies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 10:45 IST
Two Supermoons to illuminate Singapore's skies in August. (AP)

Get ready for a spectacular show in the Singapore skies this August! The Science Centre Observatory has some exciting news for stargazers as they will have the opportunity to witness not one but two stunning supermoons, according to an announcement made by the Science Centre Observatory on Tuesday (Jul 25).

The two supermoons, known as the Sturgeon Moon and Blue Moon, are part of the four supermoons visible in the year 2023. Supermoons are a fascinating phenomenon that occurs when the moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth, creating a captivating sight of a larger and brighter moon in the sky.

Sturgeon Moon: The first Supermoon on August 1, 2023

The first supermoon, the Sturgeon Moon, is set to grace the skies on August 1, 2023. It will be the second-closest supermoon to Earth this year, with the Blue Moon taking the top spot in terms of proximity, as confirmed by the Science Centre Observatory. Starting to rise from the south-east at 7 pm, the Sturgeon Moon will attain a noticeable height by 9 pm and reach its highest point in the sky at 1 am. By 7.25 am on August 2, it will set and bid farewell to its enchanted spectators.

Blue Moon: The brightest and closest Supermoon on August 31, 2023

The second supermoon, known as the Blue Moon, will take center stage on August 31. The Blue Moon is predicted to be the brightest and closest supermoon to Earth this year, according to the observatory. Rising from the east at 7.34 pm, it will be easily visible from 9 pm onwards and reach its peak at 12.51 am on September 1 before setting at 7.03 am.

Both supermoons are expected to be visible from anyplace in Singapore as long as the skies are clear. Previous enthusiasts and photographers managed to catch a glimpse of the first supermoon of the year, the Buck Moon, despite an afternoon downpour last month.

Viewing Tips for Both Supermoons

For those looking for a better view of the supermoons, the Science Centre Observatory recommends going to open public places such as the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges. While no equipment is necessary to enjoy the sight, it's worth noting that the moon's appearance can be influenced by atmospheric conditions and the observer's location.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness these celestial wonders that will illuminate Singapore's skies in August, providing a captivating experience for stargazers and moon enthusiasts alike.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 10:45 IST
