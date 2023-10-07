Icon
Best deals on 4K TVs during Amazon Sale 2023: Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more

Best deals on 4K TVs during Amazon Sale 2023: Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more

Looking for a great deal on a 4K TV? Check out the top deals on TVs among the likes of Samsung, Hisense, Sony, Xiaomi, and more during the Amazon Sale 2023.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 15:38 IST
Check out massive price cuts on 4K TVs during the Amazon Sale 2023.
Check out massive price cuts on 4K TVs during the Amazon Sale 2023. (Pixabay)

Amazon Sale 2023: Until a few years ago, purchasing a big-screen TV usually cost fancy amounts. And if you wished to go for a 4K TV, the cost would increase even more. But that isn't the case anymore. 4K TVs with big screens are now available at affordable rates. Most TVs in the affordable price range now come with a series of features such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10. Moreover, they run on Google TV OS, giving users access to a wide variety of apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more.

So, if you've been searching for a good deal on a 4K TV with a big screen, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival has come at the perfect time. The sale kicks off today for Amazon Prime members and on October 8 for non-Prime members. Check out the top deals on 4K TVs among the likes of Samsung, Hisense, Sony, and more.

1. Samsung 55-inch 4K TV

The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Series UHD Smart LED TV is powered by the Crystal Processor 4K processor with 1.5GB RAM and ‎8GB storage. The TV packs a Motion Xcelerator feature that estimates and compensates frames for the source of contents. With Samsung's Tap View feature, users can mirror content from their smartphones with a simple tap. The Symphony feature allows it to operate simultaneously with Samsung Q series soundbars. The TV runs on Samsung's Tizen and supports a variety of applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more. It comes with a smart remote with hotkeys for several apps. During the Amazon sale 2023, which kicks off on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for non-Prime members, it can be grabbed for just Rs. 45990.

2. Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV

The Hisense Tornado Series 4K UHD QLED TV features Dolby Vision IQ, and Quantum Dot Colour technology for accurate colour reproduction and deeper blacks. It is equipped with Dolby Vision and Atmos. For gaming enthusiasts, the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV comes with a 240Hz HRR panel. It also features a built-in subwoofer along with 49W speakers. The TV comes with 3GB RAM and 8GB storage, and is powered by Android. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it can be purchased for just Rs. 41999 inclusive of all the offers.

3. LG 55-inch 4K UHD TV

The LG 55-inch 4K UHD TV is powered by LG webOS, and features a big panel that is HDR10 Pro certified with 60Hz refresh rate. For gamers, it features the Game Optimizer and an upscaler. Other features include web browser, AI Functions, and more. The TV comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. During the Amazon sale, it can be purchased with a massive discount at just Rs. 42990.

4. Mi X Series 43-inch 4K TV

The Mi X Series 43-inch 4K TV runs on Android and features Xiaomi's popular PatchWall. It gets Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and the Vivid Picture Engine. It has a metallic, bezel-less design. The TV is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price of the Xiaomi X Series 43-inch 4K TV will be lowered to just Rs. 25999.

5. Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV

The Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV is powered by the X1 4K processor. The TV runs on Google TV OS and works with Amazon Alexa. It features Sony's 4K X-Reality Pro technology and Live Colour. In terms of audio, the Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV gets an Open Baffle Speaker and comes with Dolby Audio. Although Sony TVs usually cost a premium, the Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV can be purchased at just Rs. 41990 during the Amazon sale.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 15:37 IST
