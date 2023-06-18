Home Wearables News Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps

Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps

By:ANI
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 07:00 IST
Vision Pro headset in Photos: Apple’s first spatial computer
Apple Vision Pro
1/6 The Apple Vision Pro headset is constructed using lightweight materials and an aluminum frame with polished laminated glass at the front. For controls, there are buttons for capturing video and photos, with the inclusion of a digital crown. (Apple)
image caption
2/6 Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays in the Vision Pro, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras.  (Apple)
image caption
3/6 What’s under the hood? Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
4/6 Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes! The EyeSight feature lets others see your eyes when they are near you. You can also use a digital crown on the side of the headset to determine how immersive the environment is. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Wondering how people with glasses will wear the headset? Don’t worry, Apple has a plan for that too. The Cupertino-based tech giant has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Vision Pro can also become your personal movie theater by dimming your surrounding environment, letting you focus on the film with Spatial Audio support. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 With all this advanced tech, how much does the Vision Pro cost? Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available for purchase starting early next year in the US, followed by a rollout in other countries at a later date. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
View all Images
Tech giant Apple recently unveiled its first augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference. (WWC) according to the website Mashable.

An Apple engineer, cited by the US website stated that the Apple Vision Pro's camera feeds will not be made available to third-party developers. Because of privacy concerns, Apple is blocking access to the camera.

During developer talks at WWDC 2023, an Apple engineer revealed that third-party developers will not have access to Apple Vision Pro camera feeds (via UploadVR). Due to privacy concerns, Apple will block unauthorised access to the mixed reality headset's camera. When making a FaceTime call using Apple Vision Pro, the recipient's persona will be displayed instead of their actual face.

Using machine learning techniques developed by Apple, Personas can be generated to mimic the user's facial expressions and hand gestures in realtime. It has been speculated that meeting apps like Zoom and WebEx make use of Personas as well. VisionOS's default behaviour for the back camera is to provide a black feed with a "no camera" icon in the middle. The app wouldn't crash and programmers wouldn't be able to add their own vision enhancements if they did this, as per Mashable website.

UploadVR claims that rivals like the Meta Quest headsets are not permitted access to raw camera data. HTC also restricts access to the raw camera feed on the Vive XR Elite. But with the introduction of cutting-edge headsets, that could all change in the near future. The Apple Vision Pro will retail for $3,499 ( 2,88,500) in the United States beginning in 2024. It's powered by visionOS and has two ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED screens. The M2 and the new R1 chipsets from Apple are what drive it, reported Mashable website.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 07:00 IST
