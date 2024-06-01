Vivo Watch GT with 21 day battery life and e-SIM support launched: Check price, features and more

Vivo launched its latest smartwatch, the Vivo Watch GT, in China alongside the Vivo S19 series on Thursday, May 30. Running on BlueOS, this smart wearable boasts over 100 preset sports modes and features a 2.5D borderless curved display with a functional rotating crown. It stands out with its impressive battery life, lasting up to 21 days, and supports e-SIM connectivity. Alongside various health and wellness trackers like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, it seamlessly integrates with the Vivo Health App.

Vivo Watch GT: Price and Availability

The Vivo Watch GT comes with two pricing options in China: CNY 799 for the eSIM + silicone strap version and CNY 899 for the eSIM + faux leather strap variant. The watch is available in two colour options for the straps, namely Summer Night Black for silicone and Clear Sky and White Clouds for vegan leather. Pre-orders for the smartwatch are currently open via the Vivo China e-store, with sales set to begin on June 14.

Also read: Samsung teases Galaxy AI integration with Galaxy Watch for advanced health monitoring experience

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Vivo Watch GT: Specifications and Features

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Watch GT boasts a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen with Always-On-Display (AOD) support and a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels. Powered by Vivo's BlueOS, it offers AI features like AI Shorthand, allowing users to record voice files directly from the watch. Health tracking features include optical heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, stress level monitoring, and tracking of sleep and menstrual cycles. The watch is also equipped with acceleration, gyroscope, geomagnetic, and ambient light sensors.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring launch in India: Check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more

With a 505mAh battery and magnetic pin charging support, the Vivo Watch GT ensures long-lasting usage. Depending on usage patterns, it can last up to nine days with eSIM usage, Bluetooth connectivity, and battery saving mode, extending to 21 days with only Bluetooth functions on and no eSIM usage. Connectivity options include LTE via eSIM, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou, and NFC for payments. Weighing 33g and measuring 45.8 x 39.6 x 11.2mm, the watch also features a speaker and microphone, along with a rotating functional crown.