Early Amazon Prime Day offer: Great deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5; buy it for $199

Are you looking for discounts on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? You can explore exciting offers on the Watch 5 that have been rolled out during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. This premium watch has become much more affordable now, making it an attractive purchase. Although the official Amazon Prime Day Sale is still a few days away (starts July 11), you can already discover tempting deals on various products. By visiting the Amazon website, you will find a plethora of incredible discounts that can save you a significant amount of money. Whether you're in search of a smartphone, headphones, or smartwatches, you'll discover perfect deals across all brands, including those of premium quality.

Price drop on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Amazon is offering a huge deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale, there is a discount of 29% on the product which will bring down the price of the Watch 5 to $199. The listed price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $279, which makes it a really good deal.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is much more advanced than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4, introducing impressive new features and improved performance. Powered by the Exynos W920 processor, the watch delivers a 20% boost in processing speed compared to its predecessor. With 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, users can enjoy enhanced multitasking and ample space for their apps and data.

The Galaxy Watch 5 sets new standards for health monitoring with its innovative BioActive sensor. This sensor enables the measurement of various vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, body composition, and body temperature. Additionally, the watch incorporates an ECG sensor and a SpO2 sensor, enhancing its capabilities for monitoring heart health and blood oxygen levels.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch 5 operates on Wear OS 3, the latest smartwatch operating system from Google. This new platform ensures a faster and more responsive user experience, further enhancing the overall performance of the smartwatch. With its combination of advanced health features and upgraded software, the Galaxy Watch 5 represents an impressive leap forward in Samsung's smartwatch lineup.