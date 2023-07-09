Home Wearables News Early Amazon Prime Day offer: Great deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5; buy it for $199

Early Amazon Prime Day offer: Great deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5; buy it for $199

Get flat 29% discount on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ahead of Amazon Prime day sale

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 23:28 IST
Samsung fridge to Amazon Echo Dot, here are top 5 electronic products for your home
image caption
1/5 First one in the list is Sony A80L XR Series. This device comes in  vibrant colors with high dynamic range (HDR) technology, and 4K resolution creating a  theater-like atmosphere in your living room. This product is available at Vijay Sales and Amazon. (Sony)
Samsung Side By Side Family Hub Refrigerator is second in the list which comes featuring a built-in touchscreen display. The refrigerator also comes with internal cameras, so you can check its contents from your smartphone while you're at the grocery store.
2/5 Samsung Side By Side Family Hub Refrigerator is second in the list which comes featuring a built-in touchscreen display. The refrigerator also comes with internal cameras, so you can check its contents from your smartphone while you're at the grocery store. (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 Third one is Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater from Racold India. It combines energy efficiency with smart features.This geyser features a high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring optimal heating performance while reducing electricity consumption. ( Racold)
image caption
4/5 Next one in the list is Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen, This compact and stylish smart speaker is powered by Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. The Echo Dot also connects to other smart home devices, allowing for seamless integration and automation. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Last but not the least, is HomeMate Smart Home Control Panel, this sleek and intuitive device acts as a central hub for managing all your connected devices. (HomeMate)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
View all Images
Explore exciting offers on the Watch 5 during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. ( HT Tech)

Are you looking for discounts on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? You can explore exciting offers on the Watch 5 that have been rolled out during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. This premium watch has become much more affordable now, making it an attractive purchase. Although the official Amazon Prime Day Sale is still a few days away (starts July 11), you can already discover tempting deals on various products. By visiting the Amazon website, you will find a plethora of incredible discounts that can save you a significant amount of money. Whether you're in search of a smartphone, headphones, or smartwatches, you'll discover perfect deals across all brands, including those of premium quality.

Price drop on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Amazon is offering a huge deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale, there is a discount of 29% on the product which will bring down the price of the Watch 5 to $199. The listed price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $279, which makes it a really good deal.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is much more advanced than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4, introducing impressive new features and improved performance. Powered by the Exynos W920 processor, the watch delivers a 20% boost in processing speed compared to its predecessor. With 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, users can enjoy enhanced multitasking and ample space for their apps and data.

The Galaxy Watch 5 sets new standards for health monitoring with its innovative BioActive sensor. This sensor enables the measurement of various vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, body composition, and body temperature. Additionally, the watch incorporates an ECG sensor and a SpO2 sensor, enhancing its capabilities for monitoring heart health and blood oxygen levels.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch 5 operates on Wear OS 3, the latest smartwatch operating system from Google. This new platform ensures a faster and more responsive user experience, further enhancing the overall performance of the smartwatch. With its combination of advanced health features and upgraded software, the Galaxy Watch 5 represents an impressive leap forward in Samsung's smartwatch lineup.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 23:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets