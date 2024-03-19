 Wishtel Ira T1020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet
Wishtel Ira T1020

Wishtel Ira T1020 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 21,075 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel Ira T1020 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel Ira T1020 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
WishtelIraT1020_Capacity_6000mAh
WishtelIraT1020_RAM_8GB
Key Specs
₹21,075
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz
Android v11
6000 mAh
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Wishtel Ira T1020 Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel Ira T1020 in India is Rs. 21,075.  This is the Wishtel Ira T1020 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Wishtel Ira T1020

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹19,999
Xiaomi Redmi Pad
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Graphite Grey
₹19,990
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹15,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹16,999
Wishtel Ira T1020 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    November 9, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Model

    Ira T1020

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Wishtel Ira T1020 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what's coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Wishtel Ira T1020