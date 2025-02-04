Nothing Phone 3a series could feature an iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here
Nothing Phone 3a is launching soon and it is expected to launch with a Camera Control-like button.
The Nothing Phone 3a series has been confirmed to launch on March 4 next month. Two models in the series are expected—the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Now, ahead of the launch, details about the phones remain scarce, but an official teaser from the company has provided some interesting information about the device, suggesting it could feature a camera button, similar to the camera control on the iPhone 16 series.
All You Need To Know About The Camera Button Teased By Nothing
Nothing has posted an abstract image that appears to show the side profile of the Nothing Phone 3a.
Reports suggest that the device may include a new camera button, similar to the Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series. From what we can tell, it seems to be positioned just below the main power button, making it easily accessible and convenient to use.
This button could serve as a quick way to launch the camera app and function as a shutter button for capturing photos and videos. Nothing has not officially confirmed whether this is indeed a camera button, but the marketing tagline—"Your second memory, one click away"—strongly hints at a camera-related feature.
What Else Do We Know About The Nothing Phone 3a?
Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. For performance, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.
As for optics, it is expected to sport a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
And for the battery, the device could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, and support 45W fast wired charging.
