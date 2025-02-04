Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra rumoured to feature under-display selfie camera- Full details

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature an under-display selfie camera which is likely to make a potential shift in its design. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 12:13 IST
Icon
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature an under-display selfie camera, according to recent rumours. (Bloomberg)

Rumours surrounding Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, have begun to circulate even though the Galaxy S25 series was just launched. A tipster on X claims that initial prototypes of the Galaxy S26 Ultra lack a visible selfie camera cutout on the display, leading to speculation that Samsung is considering an under-display camera for its next flagship phone.

If this turns out to be true, it will mark a significant design change for Samsung. The company has previously tested under-display cameras in its Galaxy Z Fold series, though this technology has faced criticism for subpar photo quality. For the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung will need to enhance the camera's performance to satisfy users who rely heavily on selfies and video calls.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It's important to remember that these are just early-stage prototypes, and the final design could differ significantly. While this rumour is intriguing, it's wise to treat it cautiously for now. Should Samsung proceed with this under-display camera design, it would follow in the footsteps of other companies like Nubia, who have already launched smartphones with this feature in markets outside India.

Possible Rebranding to Galaxy S26 Note

In addition to the potential under-display camera, other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be rebranded as the Galaxy S26 Note, bringing back the familiar Note series name. The device is also expected to feature a display that is both brighter and more power-efficient than its predecessor. A 200MP periscope telephoto camera could also be included in the new model.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key Specifications and Features

Meanwhile, the recently unveiled Galaxy S25 Ultra is already available for pre-orders globally, including in India. Starting at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 256GB storage variant, the S25 Ultra is positioned as the flagship model in the S25 lineup. This device boasts a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a titanium body, and Corning's Gorilla Armor 2 glass, which is claimed to be the most scratch-resistant yet. Additionally, the S25 Ultra is thinner and lighter compared to last year's S24 Ultra.

Notable features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra include the integrated S Pen, though it no longer supports Bluetooth connectivity. Samsung decided to remove the Bluetooth feature, noting that only a small percentage of users actually take advantage of air gestures and wireless functions. The S25 Ultra also offers a robust camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lenses, including a 50MP periscope telephoto with 5X optical zoom. With a 5,000mAh battery and up to 1TB of storage, the device provides strong performance across the board.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 12:13 IST
