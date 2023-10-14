Acer Aspire One Z1402 (un.g80si.013) Laptop (core I3 5th Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/linux) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire One Z1402 UN G80SI 013 Laptop Acer Aspire One Z1402 UN G80SI 013 Laptop is a Linux laptop, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with intel Core i3-5005U (5th Gen) Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire One Z1402 UN G80SI 013 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire One Z1402 UN G80SI 013 Laptop now with free delivery.