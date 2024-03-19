 Acer One 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Tablet
Acer One 10 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz Processor , 6600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Key Specs
₹17,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6600 mAh
4 GB
Acer One 10 Price in India

The starting price for the Acer One 10 in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Acer One 10 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Rose Gold.

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Rose Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
19% off

Acer One 10 T9-1212L 25.65 cm (10.1 ) Tablet with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, IPS Panel Display, Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

Acer One 10 T9-1212L 25.65 cm (10.1") Tablet with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, IPS Panel Display, Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 12 Gray
₹21,999 ₹17,799
Buy Now
34% off

Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD VA Panel 1500R Curved Backlight LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB I 165Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Free Sync Premium I HDR 10 I 2 X HDMI 1 X Display Port I Eye Care Features I Black

Acer ED320QR 31.5 Inch Full HD VA Panel 1500R Curved Backlight LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB I 165Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Free Sync Premium I HDR 10 I 2 X HDMI 1 X Display Port I Eye Care Features I Black
₹29,999 ₹19,699
Buy Now

Acer One 10 T9 1212L
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹15,599
Check Details
Acer One 10 Acer One 10 T9 1212l
Acer One 8 T4 82L
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹10,299
Check Details
Acer One 10 Acer One 8 T4 82l
3% OFF
Acer One 10 T4 129L
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹17,500 ₹17,999
Buy Now
Acer One 10 Acer One 10 T4 129l
Acer One 10 Competitors

Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Acer One 10 Realme Pad Mini
OPPO Pad Air
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹16,999
Check Details
Acer One 10 Oppo Pad Air
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹15,999
Check Details
Acer One 10 Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte
Huawei MatePad T8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹15,990
Check Details
Acer One 10 Huawei Matepad T8

Acer One 10 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    6600 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    6600 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Rose Gold

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Launch Date

    October 8, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Model

    One 10

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
    Acer One 10