Alcatel 1t 7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet

Alcatel 1T 7 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 4,299 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹4,299
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
1 GB
245 grams
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel 1T 7 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel 1T 7 in India is Rs. 4,299.  This is the Alcatel 1T 7 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Premium Black and Bluish Black color.

Alcatel 1T 7

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Premium Black, Bluish Black color
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel 1t 7 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    2580 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 430 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Height

    189.5 mm

  • Colours

    Premium Black, Bluish Black color

  • Thickness

    9.1 mm

  • Weight

    245 grams

  • Width

    111 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    65.78 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Model

    1T 7

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2018 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8321

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-400

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Latest Tablets

    Alcatel 1t 7