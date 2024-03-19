 Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AlcatelPixi47LTE_Capacity_4000mAh
AlcatelPixi47LTE_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹4,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4000 mAh
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE in India is Rs. 4,999.  This is the Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Volcano Black.

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 LTE

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Volcano Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Lte Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Volcano Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Model

    Pixi 4 7 LTE

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
Latest Tablets

    Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Lte