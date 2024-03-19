 Alcatel Tkee Max Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel TKEE Max

Alcatel TKEE Max is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel TKEE Max from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel TKEE Max now with free delivery.


Last updated: 19 March 2024


Key Specs
₹3,999
10.0 inches (25.4 cm)
Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
2 GB
450 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel TKEE Max Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel TKEE Max in India is Rs. 3,999.  This is the Alcatel TKEE Max base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint Green.

Alcatel TKEE Max

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Mint Green
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Alcatel Tkee Max Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4080 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Mint Green

  • Width

    162.2 mm

  • Thickness

    9.5 mm

  • Height

    243.2 mm

  • Weight

    450 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    151 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.0 inches (25.4 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.76 %

  • Launch Date

    January 14, 2021 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    TKEE Max

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8167

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 22 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Alcatel TKEE Max News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Alcatel Tkee Max