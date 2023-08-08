Apple Ipad 10.2 2020 Wifi + Cellular 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with Hexa Core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB now with free delivery.