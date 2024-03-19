 Apple Ipad 10.2 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad 10 2

Apple iPad 10 2

Apple iPad 10 2 is a iOS v13.0 tablet, available price is Rs 27,200 in India with Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 2 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 2 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPad10.2_Capacity_8827mAh
AppleIPad10.2_RAM_3GB
AppleIPad10.2_ScreenSize_10.2inches(25.91cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34136/heroimage/135877-v3-apple-ipad-10.2-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPad10.2_3
Key Specs
₹27,200
10.2 inches (25.91 cm)
Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
iOS v13.0
3 GB
483 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad 10 2 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 2 in India is Rs. 27,200.  This is the Apple iPad 10 2 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple IPad 10.2

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
8% off

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹32,900 ₹30,400
Buy Now
10% off

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
₹33,900 ₹30,400
Buy Now

Apple Tablets

Apple Ipad 10 2 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    8827 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Grey

  • Weight

    483 grams

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.2 inches (25.91 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.85 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1620 x 2160 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    iOS v13.0

  • Model

    iPad 10.2

  • Launch Date

    October 15, 2019 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Audio Jack

    Lightning

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7600 Plus

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Coprocessor

    M10 motion

  • Processor

    Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Apple A10 Fusion APL1024

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad 10 2 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Latest Tablets

    Apple Ipad 10 2