Apple Ipad Air 2019 Wifi 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB is a iOS v12.0 tablet, available price is Rs 55,699 in India with Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹55,699
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iOS v12.0
3 GB
456 grams
Apple iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB in India is Rs. 55,699.  This is the Apple iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Gray. ...Read More

Apple IPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB

(3 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Apple Ipad Air 2019 Wifi 256gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.5" (26.67 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Touch to focus

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Weight

    456 grams

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Gray

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2224 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.25 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    April 4, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iOS v12.0

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad Air 2019 WiFi 256GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Chipset

    Apple A12 Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Coprocessor

    M12

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Applications

    Face Time, Safari, Siri, iTunes Store, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends, iMovie

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
