 Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi + Cellular Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular

Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular

Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular is a iOS v6 tablet, available price is Rs 27,900 in India with Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPadMini16GBWiFi+Cellular_Capacity_4490mAh
AppleIPadMini16GBWiFi+Cellular_Ram_512MB
AppleIPadMini16GBWiFi+Cellular_ScreenSize_7.9inches(20.07cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P15993/heroimage/apple-ipad-mini-16gb-wifi-and-cellular-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPadMini16GBWiFi+Cellular_3
Key Specs
₹27,900
7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A9
iOS v6
512 MB
312 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular in India is Rs. 27,900.  This is the Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular base model with 512 MB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey and Silver. ...Read More

Apple IPad Mini 16GB WiFi + Cellular

(512 MB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Grey, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular Competitors

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹19,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Realme Pad Mini 64gb Lte
35% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 6
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Mist Blue
₹25,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Xiaomi Pad 6
Realme Pad 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹24,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Realme Pad 5g
Realme Pad X
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Realme Pad X

Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4490 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Thickness

    7.20 mm

  • Weight

    312 grams

  • Width

    134.7 mm

  • Height

    200 mm

  • Colours

    Grey, Silver

  • Screen Resolution

    768 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    162 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.79 %

  • Screen Size

    7.9 inches (20.07 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    November 2, 2012 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    iOS v6

  • Model

    iPad mini 16GB WiFi and Cellular

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: FD-LTE 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A9

  • Chipset

    Apple A5 APL2498

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Graphics

    PowerVR SGX 543MP2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Mini 16GB WiFi plus Cellular News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Mini 16gb Wifi Plus Cellular