Apple Ipad Mini 2 64gb Wifi + Cellular Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular

Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular is a iOS v7.0.2 tablet, available price is Rs 51,900 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cyclone Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadMini264GBWiFi+Cellular_Capacity_6450mAh
AppleIPadMini264GBWiFi+Cellular_Ram_1GB
AppleIPadMini264GBWiFi+Cellular_ScreenSize_7.9inches(20.07cm)
Key Specs
₹51,900
7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cyclone
iOS v7.0.2
1 GB
341 grams
See full specifications
₹48,399 3% OFF
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular in India is Rs. 51,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular can be purchased for Rs. 48,399.  This is the Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular base model with 1 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey and Silver.

3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now
Out of Stock
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Purple
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink
₹49,900
Buy Now
9% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Starlight
₹64,900 ₹59,067
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Mini 2 64gb Wifi Plus Cellular Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    6450 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Colours

    Grey, Silver

  • Width

    134.7 mm

  • Weight

    341 grams

  • Height

    200 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.9 inches (20.07 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.79 %

  • Pixel Density

    324 ppi

  • Launch Date

    November 30, 2013 (Official)

  • Model

    iPad mini 2 64GB Cellular

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    iOS v7.0.2

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Graphics

    PowerVR G6430

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cyclone

  • Chipset

    Apple A7 APL0698

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Apple Tablets

