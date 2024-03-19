 Apple Ipad Mini 2019 Wifi Cellular 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB

Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB is a iOS v12.0 tablet, available price is Rs 45,900 in India with Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹45,900
7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iOS v12.0
3 GB
308.2 grams
Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB in India is Rs. 45,900.  At Amazon, the Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 46,900.  This is the Apple iPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Gray. ...Read More

Apple Ipad Mini 2019 Wifi Cellular 64gb Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5124 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Co-Processor

    M12

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A12 Bionic

  • Screen Size

    7.9 inches (20.07 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    324 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.56 %

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Resolution

    7 MP f/2.2 Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    iOS v12.0

  • Launch Date

    April 4, 2019 (Official)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.4 Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Touch to focus

  • Sensor

    Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: eSIM

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO

  • Width

    134.8 mm

  • Weight

    308.2 grams

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Gray

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Height

    203.2 mm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    Face Time, Safari, Siri, iTunes Store, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends, iMovie

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Apple Ipad Mini 2019 Wifi Cellular 64gb