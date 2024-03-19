Apple Ipad Mini 2019 Wifi Cellular Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

The starting price for the Apple IPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular in India is Rs. 45,900. At Amazon, the Apple IPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular can be purchased for Rs. 48,399. This is the Apple IPad Mini 2019 WiFi Cellular base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Gray. ...Read More Read Less