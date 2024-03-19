Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2018 Wifi 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2018 WiFi 256GB
(4 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 WiFi 256GB in India is Rs. 103,900. This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2018 WiFi 256GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.