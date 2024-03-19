 Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2020 Wifi 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi 256GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 98,900 in India with Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor , 9720 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi 256GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
₹98,900
12.9 inches (32.77 cm)
Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iPadOS v14
9720 mAh
6 GB
641 grams
7 MP
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi 256GB in India is Rs. 98,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi 256GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2020 Wifi 256gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    12.9" (32.77 cm)

  • Battery

    9720 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    9720 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 36.7W

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    7 MP Front Camera

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    641 grams

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Gray

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Resolution

    2048 x 2732 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.46 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    12.9 inches (32.77 cm)

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    June 18, 2020 (Official)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    iPad Pro 12.9 2020 WiFi 256GB

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A12Z Bionic

  • Camera

    12 MP + 10 MP

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
