Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 2020 Wifi + Cellular 128gb Price in India(23 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB is a iPadOS v14 tablet, available price is Rs 103,900 in India with Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 14 May 2024
AppleIPadPro12.92020WiFi+Cellular128GB_Capacity_9720mAh
AppleIPadPro12.92020WiFi+Cellular128GB_RAM_6GB
AppleIPadPro12.92020WiFi+Cellular128GB_ScreenSize_12.9inches(32.77cm)
Key Specs
₹103,900
12.9 inches (32.77 cm)
Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iPadOS v14
6 GB
643 grams
7 MP
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB in India is Rs. 103,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2020 WiFi plus Cellular 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 12.9 2020 WiFi + Cellular 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Gray
Out of Stock

Apple Tablets

Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2020 Wifi Plus Cellular 128gb Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    9720 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 36.7W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Sensor

    Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    7 MP Front Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Weight

    643 grams

  • Width

    214.9 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Gray

  • Height

    280.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.46 %

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Resolution

    2048 x 2732 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    12.9 inches (32.77 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    iPad Pro 12.9 2020 WiFi + Cellular 128GB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v14

  • Launch Date

    June 18, 2020 (Official)

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, M4V, MP4, MPEG

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A12Z Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Facilities

    Android Market, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Email

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?
Tech Videos

Apple News

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison

14 May 2024
Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

    Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2020 Wifi Plus Cellular 128gb