Apple Ipad Pro 12.9 Wifi Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 WiFi Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 83,990. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 WiFi Cellular 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 74,900. This is the Apple iPad Pro 12 9 WiFi Cellular 256GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver, Space Grey and Rose Gold. ...Read More Read Less