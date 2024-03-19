 Apple Ipad Pro 9.7 Wifi 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 9 7 WiFi 32GB

Apple iPad Pro 9 7 WiFi 32GB is a iOS v9.3 tablet, available price is Rs 49,900 in India with Dual core, 2.16 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadPro9.7WiFi32GB_Capacity_7306mAh
AppleIPadPro9.7WiFi32GB_RAM_2GB
AppleIPadPro9.7WiFi32GB_ScreenSize_9.7inches(24.64cm)
Key Specs
₹49,900
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Dual core, 2.16 GHz
iOS v9.3
2 GB
437 grams
Apple iPad Pro 9 7 WiFi 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 9 7 WiFi 32GB in India is Rs. 49,900. This is the Apple iPad Pro 9 7 WiFi 32GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Grey, Silver and Rose Gold.

Apple IPad Pro 9.7 WiFi 32GB

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Apple Ipad Pro 9 7 Wifi 32gb Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7306 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    4608 x 2592 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Width

    169.5 mm

  • Weight

    437 grams

  • Colours

    Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold

  • Height

    240 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.63 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iOS v9.3

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    April 8, 2016 (Official)

  • Model

    iPad Pro 9.7 WiFi 32GB

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Coprocessor

    M9

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Apple A9X APL1021

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 2.16 GHz

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7900

  • Applications

    FaceTime over WiFi or cellular

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Pro 9 7 WiFi 32GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

