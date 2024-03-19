Apple New Ipad 2017 Wifi Cellular 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi Cellular 128GB Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi Cellular 128GB is a iOS v10 tablet, available price is Rs 46,300 in India with Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi Cellular 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple New iPad 2017 WiFi Cellular 128GB now with free delivery.