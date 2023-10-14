Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402nu N2023ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402NU N2023WS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402NU N2023WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 149,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402NU N2023WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402NU N2023WS Laptop now with free delivery.