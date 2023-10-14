 Asus Vivobook X507ua Ej483t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Vivobook X507UA EJ483T Laptop

Asus Vivobook X507UA EJ483T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,500 in India with Intel Core i5- 8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook X507UA EJ483T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook X507UA EJ483T Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹37,500
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5- 8250U (8th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.68 Kg weight
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Vivobook X507UA EJ483T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook X507UA EJ483T Laptop in India is Rs. 37,500.  It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Asus Vivobook X507UA-EJ483T Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Vivobook X507ua Ej483t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 33 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Display
General Information
  • 1.68 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • 21.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Gold
  • 365 x 266 x 21.9 mm
  • X507UA-EJ483T
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 2133 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Digital Microphone
  • Asus Sonic Master Technology
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 4
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5- 8250U (8th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
    Asus Vivobook X507ua Ej483t Laptop