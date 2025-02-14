Latest Tech News Brand Stories Garment Technology Expo (GTE) celebrates 25th anniversary

  Building on the success of each successive edition, GTE 2025 Delhi-NCR will once again bring together all major technology brands under one roof.

By: HT TECH
Feb 14 2025, 15:28 IST
With co-located show at Bharat Tex

The 37th edition of GTE—Garment Technology Expo 2025 will be held from February 12–15, 2025, at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida. This is South Asia's most comprehensive garment technology expo, showcasing anything and everything related to garment making. GTE International is considered the best launchpad for introducing technology innovations, new materials, processes, and services for the garment and textile industries in India. This time the show will be collocated with Bharat Tex.

Bharat Tex 2025 is a global textile event being organised by the Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCS) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles. The Mega event is set to take place from February 14–17, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and February 12-15 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida. Bharat Tex 2025 is positioned as a global textile trade fair that showcases India's prowess as a premier textile-manufacturing hub, encompassing the entire value chain from raw materials to finished products.

This edition of GTE will have 170 exhibitors with over 600 brands from 20 countries spread over 120,000 square feet in two halls. GTE is the most comprehensive garment technology show covering all segments of the industry, right from the latest machines to spares and consumables, from infrastructure set up to the latest processes and systems, from raw materials to trimmings and embellishments, from logistics and packing solutions to trade communication.

GTE as always will see all renowned technology companies from across the apparel value chain showing live demonstrations of new technologies and equipment. This strategically structured industry platform has seen progressive growth and patronage and has been rated as the most comprehensive show in the sector. Tried, tested, and trusted for living up to its motto, “Best today, still better tomorrow," GTE is sought after by trade professionals, comprising manufacturers, exporters' CEOs, MDs, and production heads, besides institutions and other volume consumers who visit to see, compare, and negotiate deals for new machinery.

Serving the apparel industry countrywide, the flagship mother event is held in Delhi-NCR annually, while the Southern and Western region shows in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are held biannually. Building on the success of each successive edition, GTE 2025 Delhi-NCR will once again bring together all major technology brands under one roof.

Product profile:

Sewing Machines, Embroidery Machines, Digital Textile Printing, Knitting Machines, Laundry & Finishing, Testing Equipments, Quilting Machines, Laser Cutting Machines, Heat Transfer Machine, Accessories & Trims, Hosiery, Dyeing, Fancy Yarns, Fabrics, Dyes & Chemicals, Spreading & Cutting, Printing & Packaging, Furnishings Machinery, IT Enabled Services, Software Solutions, Spares & Attachments, Logistics and Support, Trade Publications etc...

Comments from the organisers:

Inderjit S. Sahni, Chairman, Garment Technology Expo, said, “As we are celebrating our 25th anniversary with our GTE Delhi edition, I would like to thank all our valued partners for their unwavering faith and continued support, which empowers us to reach new heights. We deeply appreciate the trust placed on us and our team will work tirelessly to exceed your expectations in the coming years.”

Ricky Sahni, Joint Managing Director, Garment Technology Expo, said, “Being a colocated show at Bharat Tex 2025, the forthcoming edition of GTE will have more visitors and exhibitors. We are expecting more than 170 exhibitors and 600 brands from all over the world covering over 1.25 lakh sq. ft. of area. All the leading brands will be present here to showcase their latest developments. Come and join the biggest garment technology extravaganza.”

Ambrish Chopra, Director, Garment Technology Expo, further added “With the upcoming show of GTE, the company will also be celebrating their 25th anniversary. In the year 2001, we started GTE, and for the last 24 years, the show has offered garment manufacturers in India an opportunity to get acquainted with the latest trends and helped the industry to upgrade their manufacturing processes. This will help the Indian apparel manufacturer to produce world-class products and compete with other countries.”.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 15:28 IST
