Ludo, originating from the 6th century Indian game Pachisi, has evolved significantly over time. From royal courts to global popularity, it has transitioned to digital platforms like Zupee, allowing players to enjoy the game anywhere while adapting to modern technology and trends in gaming.

Feb 10 2025
Can a single word ever be capable of invoking numerous emotions and a strong feeling of nostalgia? Of course! Ludo does that – not just for millions of Indians, but also a vast population across the globe. A beloved board game that has captivated players for centuries, Ludo has made quite a transformative journey over the centuries. From its ancient origins to its current status as a favorite on online skill-based gaming platforms like the Zupee app, the game has stood the test of time. Numerous modifications and adaptations have given Ludo the form we know today, and love.

The Ancient Beginnings

Ludo traces its origins to the 6th century in India, where an early version of the game called ‘Pachisi' used to be played. The game used a cross-shaped board, often made of woven cloth, with cowrie shells used instead of dice. The game quickly gained popularity amongst the people from all walks of life – be it a royal or a commoner.

The Mughal era, particularly the reign of Emperor Akbar in the 16th century, saw an even greater surge in Pachisi's popularity. Akbar was so enamored with the game that he had life-sized Pachisi boards constructed in his palaces. The grand courts featured marble squares representing the game board, with courtiers serving as living game pieces. This royal patronage made Pachisi a game of the elite, and it also laid the groundwork for its evolution into what we today know as ‘Ludo'.

From India To The World

Under the colonial regime, India's homegrown Pachisi began to gain popularity beyond the country's borders. Upon reaching different parts of the world, the game was adapted and renamed according to the local culture. In Spain, it came to be known as ‘Parchis', while the Colombians called it ‘Parques'. 

In 1896, a British man named Alfred Collier patented a modified version of Pachisi, naming it ‘Ludo'. According to him, the name came from the Latin word for "I play." Collier's version included a dice cup and tokens. It is this version that quickly gained popularity, first in England, and later in the other parts of the British Empire.

The Digital Era

Advanced technology has lent Midas' touch to pretty much everything in the modern world. The classic game of Ludo is no exception. More and more people continue to be connected to the internet and use digital devices such as smartphones and laptops. This, in turn, has paved the way for Ludo's evolution from a physical board game to a digital hit.

Thanks to online skill-based gaming platforms like Zupee, Ludo enthusiasts can enjoy the game from anywhere, at any time. They can now connect with real people across the country, and indulge in a game or two whenever they like. Ludo games on platforms like Zupee come with unique twists on the classic game rules. As a cherry on top, players can even win real rewards for their skills and efforts.

The Future of Ludo

Looking ahead, it's clear that Ludo will continue to evolve. With advancements in technology such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), we may soon see immersive experiences that blend physical and digital gameplay. Furthermore, the growing e-sports industry may open new avenues for competitive Ludo, potentially elevating it to professional sport status.

As platforms innovate and introduce new features, Ludo is likely to attract an even wider audience. Its enduring appeal lies in its ability to bring people together, challenge strategic thinking, and provide endless entertainment.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 18:01 IST
